Several people on St. Vincent’s east coast are now being evacuated as seawater has begun to enter a number of homes.

According to information obtained, seawater has come ashore in Colonarie, a village south of Georgetown.

It is not clear at this time how many families have been evacuated to shelters.

St. Vincent is now being impacted by the passage of Tropical Storm Bret.

At 800 PM AST (0000 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 13.4 North and longitude 60.3 West. Bret is moving toward the west at near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this general motion with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next few days.

On the forecast track, the center of Bret is expected to move across the Windward Islands during the next several hours and then move westward across the eastern and central Caribbean Seas Friday and Saturday.