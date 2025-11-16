Allegations Against North Leeward MP Regarding Belmonte Holdings Limited

The political landscape in North Leeward has been stirred by serious allegations from New Democratic Party (NDP) candidate Kishore Shallow regarding the business activities of current Member of Parliament Carlos James and a company called Belmonte Holdings Limited.

During a recent political rally, Shallow publicly challenged James to provide transparency about the ownership and operations of Belmonte Holdings Limited, a company registered on January 12, 2021. The candidate raised specific concerns about the company’s business activities and potential conflicts of interest.

Shallow detailed allegations that Belmonte Holdings Limited operates as a trucking, blocks, and construction company, with connections to an agricultural depot in Belmont, Rose Hall. He claimed the company has generated millions of dollars over the past four years, suggesting potential impropriety.

Of particular concern is a three-year ongoing project in Cumberland, where Shallow alleges millions of dollars have been spent on a small wall construction potentially linked to Belmonte Holdings Limited.

However on Sunday, James told the St Vincent Times that he is not affiliated with any such company.

“I am not affiliated with any company that is doing business with the government. If I have family members who have a company that does not impute me in anything. His comments are defamatory. If I were a millionaire, I would buy galvanize, lumber, cement and give it to every household in North Leeward.”

“Shallow lacks substance and has not detailed any serious plans for North Leeward. He is trying old-school politics; it will not work in today’s environment. He is looking for a lawsuit, and he will get it, and those who repeat the folly will be enjoined in that lawsuit.”

Shallow on Saturday night said; “No member of Parliament should compete with the very people who voted for them”.

The NDP candidate promised that under the leadership of Dr. Friday, such potential conflicts of interest would be prevented.