Shanghai: Residents ‘running out of food’ in Covid lockdown

Shanghai officials later responded by allowing parents who were also infected to accompany their children to isolation centres.

However, according to a Reuters report, there are still complaints over children separated from parents who were not Covid-positive.

The city began another round of mandatory mass testing on Wednesday to identify and isolate every case.

Shanghai residents who test positive can’t isolate in their homes even if their conditions are mild or asymptomatic.

They have to go to mandatory quarantine facilities, which critics say have become crowded and have sub-par conditions.

Why is there a food shortage?

When Omicron first emerged in Shanghai a month ago, the city quarantined only certain compounds. Then as the virus spread officials last week implemented a staggered lockdown where the city was split into two and each half had separate measures.

On Monday the lockdown was extended indefinitely to cover the entire city of 25 million people.

Strict rules mean most people have to order in food and water and wait for government drop-offs of vegetables, meat and eggs.

But the lockdown extension has overwhelmed delivery services, grocery shop websites and even the distribution of government supplies.

Many delivery personnel are also in locked-down areas, leading to an overall decrease in delivery capacity.

Locals in some areas of the city say they’ve been completely cut off.

“Please solve the problem of insufficient delivery capacity as soon as possible,” one user wrote on social media site Weibo in response to city officials’ video message.