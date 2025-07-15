Shortte wins top prize in business pitch competition

Ferique Shortte, owner and operator of Union Food Processing, a startup business, captured the first-place prize in the men’s empowerment project Business Pitch Competition, held today at the Centre for Enterprise Development Inc (CED) Conference Room.

Shortte emerged the winner from among five (5) finalists in the competition, which was held under the Technical Assistance for Men’s Employment and Entrepreneurship Development (TAMEED) Project being executed by the CED, with funding from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Shortte, whose business produces a variety of processed hams and sausages, will receive a cash grant prize of XCD$15,000. The second-place winner, Eric Clarke of Teric’s Poultry and Meats, which specializing in providing fresh whole chicken and beef, will be awarded XCD$10,000.

The competition was one of the major highlights of the project, which commenced in January. The project was developed by the CED to equip male entrepreneurs with the skills necessary for sustainable growth and development in their enterprises. It is focused on three key components: personal and professional development, mentorship, and financial grants.

The other finalists were Hartiem Farrell of Hartiem Farrell Couture, Jessie DaSouza of Vibie’s Concrete Products and Services, and Rayshorn Richardson of Eknotec Services Ltd.

The TAMEED Project will culminate on Friday, 18 July with the Closing and Grant Awards Ceremony at the Lecture Hall, UWI Global Campus at 9:00 a.m. A total of thirty-six (36) entrepreneurs who completed the six-month project, will receive financial grants that will be used to improve and expand their businesses.