SICA & CARICOM Leaders Will Meet In Belize

On Thursday, representatives of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Central American Integration System (SICA) will meet on Ambergris Caye in Belize to strengthen cooperation in the face of regional health, economic, and political challenges.

“We believe that there should be a closer relationship between the two organizations, whose member countries share close cultural and historical ties. If we manage to do so, we will have a bigger and stronger voice in the international community,” Belize’s Prime Minister and CARICOM Chairman Johnny Briceño highlighted.

Delegates will adopt a joint declaration that commits their countries to boost foreign policy consultation, regional public health systems, and cooperation in climate change fighting, tourism, and trade development.

The representatives are also likely to sign the CARICOM–SICA action plan proposed by both organizations’ foreign affairs ministers in January to strengthen joint dialogue, evaluation, and follow-up of common policies.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to be a special guest at the Summit, in which he will address issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic response, socio-economic development, and Haiti’s security and political crisis.

“Gutierrez will be pleased to see the policies we have adopted regarding these issues,” Briceño stated. Opening statements by him and Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo, who holds the SICA Pro tempore presidency, will be live-streamed.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez’s speech on regional affairs management as the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Pro tempore President will also be broadcasted by national television.