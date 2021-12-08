Small island developing states must keep up corruption fight

Barbados Today – Dr Gene Leon, President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has warned small island developing states (SIDS) in the region not to allow corruption to derail their climate fight efforts.

He made the call this morning while speaking at the CDB’s second annual Caribbean Conference on Corruption, Compliance, and Cybercrime, which is being held under the theme Ending Poverty and Driving Growth: Promoting Good Governance by Curbing Corruption, Money Laundering, and Cybercrime in the Caribbean.

Dr Leon said the recent COP26 conference highlighted the serious issues facing SIDS in the Caribbean and the challenges faced in securing financial assistance.

He said countries in the region could not afford for those monies garnered to help in the fight against climate change to be used inappropriately.

Dr Leon said the region’s current economic and social challenges should be more than enough incentive for countries to take the appropriate action.

He said instituting suitable systems for accountability and compliance was necessary for building investor confidence and attracting investment for the achievement of sustainable development.

“The conversation around corruption and climate finance are timely in the wake of the recently-concluded United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). As is the case in most SIDS, the need for climate finance and favourable access conditions is a matter of life and death for Caribbean countries. However, the sizeable financing required to address infrastructural and economic vulnerabilities and to recover from shocks may also present opportunities for corruption. At all costs, access to affordable climate financing must be protected from mal-administration and corruption,” Dr Leon maintained.

