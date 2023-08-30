Sint Maarten to hold Election on January 11, 2024

The 2024 election dates have been set by the Sint Maarten government and the Central Voting Bureau.

Key dates for the 2024 election process:

New Political Party Registration Deadline: October 11, 2023

November 22, 2023: Nomination Day

Voting Day: January 11, 2024

Parliament installation: February 10, 2024

These dates will provide political parties and citizens adequate time to prepare for a successful democratic election.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs stressed the need for careful and coordinated election date setting. The entire process has been governed by our dedication to transparency, accountability, and fair elections. We appreciate the need of giving political campaigns enough time, educated citizen decision-making, and a peaceful power transition if needed.”