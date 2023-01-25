Sion Hill Mechanic beaten about his body & head with a piece of steel

Sion Hill Mechanic wounded by Male Attendant

On 23.1.23, Police arrested and charged Orlando Williams, 30yrs Male Attendant of Sion Hill with the offence of Wounding.

The accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 24-year-old Mechanic of Sion Hill by beating him about his body and head with a piece of steel. The incident occurred at Sion Hill at about 7:55 pm on 22.01.23.

The accused appeared at the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, to answer the charge and pleaded not guilty. Station bail was continued and he was ordered not to contact the virtual complainant. The matter was adjourned to 17.04.2023 for trial.

Source : RSVGPF