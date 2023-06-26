Sir Lloyd Erskine Sandiford, Former Barbados PM , Dies at 86

Barbados mourns passing of former prime minister

Prime Minister Mia Mottley has hailed former Prime Minister Sir Lloyd Erkine Sandiford, who died on Monday at the age of 86, calling him a real statesman who served Barbados and the wider Caribbean with distinction.

The main opposition Democratic Labour Party (DLP), which Sandiford led, confirmed his death in a brief post on its official Facebook page, adding that the DLP “family mourns the passing of Sir Lloyd, 1937-2023, former Prime Minister of Barbados and Leader of the Democratic Labour Party.”

“Well done, good and faithful servant,” his Lord said.Please accept my condolences to Sir Lloyd’s family. “May he rest in peace,” the statement said.

Sir Lloyd had long been regarded as the most significant post-independence education minister, particularly in developing the Barbados Community College and opening new primary and secondary schools, before ascending to the highest political office following the death of Prime Minister Errol Barrow on June 1, 1987.

The establishment of Sherbourne as a national examination center, his brainchild, eventually became the island’s major convention center, which carries his name.

Mottley, who is currently on an official tour to China, stated in her tribute, “again, it is with a sense of deep sadness that I say goodbye to yet another Barbadian nation builder, a true statesman, and without doubt a through and through gentleman of post-Independence Barbadian politics.”

Mottley said in a statement that the former prime minister, who was Barbados’ fourth head of government from 1987 to 1994, had the distinction of having a political career spanning more than three decades without a single instance of bad behavior or the use of the robust language and colorful metaphors so common in Caribbean politics being associated with his name.

“In fact, those who knew him well might argue that the only aspect of his personality that could possibly have rivaled his ever-gentle spirit was his ability to take a position on any matter and remain resolute and unmoved, even in the face of the most unrelenting pressure.” Sir Lloyd was “his own man” at all times, as Bajans would respectfully put it.”

No review of Sir Lloyd’s sterling contribution to Barbados would be complete without a tribute to his leadership of the Ministry of Education, she said, adding that his tenure included the establishment of the Barbados Community College, an institution at which he not only later taught, but which has changed the future of thousands of Barbadian young people.

“It is ironic that as I issue this statement, I am in China,” Mottley added, referring to Sandiford’s tenure as the country’s first resident ambassador in Beijing from 2010 to 2013.

“After serving as Prime Minister, Sir Lloyd demonstrated his magnanimity of character and dedication to public service by agreeing to serve this country as Barbados’ first resident Ambassador to China.”Sir Lloyd was also a real and determined regionalist, and as Prime Minister, he made the decision to further Barbados’ participation in the regional integration process by signing on to the Grand Anse Declaration, which finally led to the foundation of the Single Market and Single Economy,” she noted.

Source : CMC