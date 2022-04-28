Sir Ronald Sanders calls for US-CARICOM summit

Sir Ronald Sanders, Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States, has called for a meeting between US President Joe Biden and leaders of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Sanders made the call during a webinar meeting on Thursday organized by Florida International University and the Latin American and Caribbean Centre in Washington.

Sir Ronald noted that it has been seven years since the last US-CARICOM summit was held in Jamaica. US policy towards the Caribbean has not been effective during that time, he said. He described US policy during the Trump presidency as “divide and rule,” especially with regard to Cuba and Venezuela.

Likewise, Ambassador Sanders bemoaned that no high-level consultations have been held since President Biden took office on US policy towards the Caribbean. According to him, the US focuses on isolating Cuba and dissuading CARICOM countries from forming ties with China.

Focusing on these two issues is unhelpful as CARICOM countries battle to recover from the economic and financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes increasing debt due to climate change induced natural disasters and paying for enlarged health services to save their peoples’ lives.

Observing that US authorities continuously refer to the Caribbean as their ‘third border,’ he said that “the US should be fostering stronger relations with CARICOM countries, including by helping them address challenges that are directly related to it, such as Climate Change”.