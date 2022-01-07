Sir Sidney Poitier, first Black actor to win an Academy Award, dies age 94

NY DAILY NEWS – Pioneering and Oscar-winning actor Sir Sidney Poitier has died at age 94, the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs has said.
Poitier was the first Black actor to win an Academy Award, earning the best actor honor for “Lilies of the Field” in 1964, just as the U.S. civil rights movement was sweeping the nation. He had also been the first Black actor nominated for the award for the 1958 film “The Defiant Ones.”
He would go on to become a philanthropist and be awarded the presidential medal of freedom by President Barack Obama, among many other accolades during a storied career in film and, later, humanitarian work. Poitier, originally from the Bahamas, also served as ambassador to Japan and UNESCO on behalf of his home country.
Besides acting, the pioneering entertainer was known as a director and producer as well.
After growing up in poverty in the Bahamas, he moved to New York City at age 16, from Miami, where he had been sent to live at age 15 with his brother, according to IMDB. That led to roles on Broadway, notably in “Lysistrata,” in which he earned good reviews.
Roles in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and “To Sir With Love” broke down social barriers between Blacks and whites.