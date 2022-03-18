Six cruise missiles fired at Lviv from submarine in Black Sea – West air command

Six cruise missiles were fired at Lviv from a submarine located in the Black Sea, the West air command reports on its Facebook page.

“According to preliminary data, six cruise missiles, possibly X-555, were fired from a submarine in the Black Sea,” the report says.

“Two missiles were destroyed in the air by the anti-aircraft missile forces of the West air command,” the report says.

As reported, Russian missiles hit Lviv near the airport.

Ukraine to receive another EUR300 mln of EU macro-financial aid on Friday – Dombrovskis

Ukraine on Friday will receive the second part of the first tranche of EU macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 300 million, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said.

“Today Ukraine receives another EUR300 million in EU emergency MFA aid. The EU will continue to provide political, financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. For first time ever, EU will finance purchase and delivery of weapons to a country under attack,” he said on Twitter.

As reported, on March 3, the European Union signed a memorandum with Ukraine on the provision of EUR1.2 billion in macro-financial assistance. The first tranche will amount to EUR600 million, its first part arrived in Ukraine on March 11.

Assistance in the amount of EUR1.2 billion is divided into two equal tranches: the first is provided without any conditions, and the second after Kyiv fulfills a number of agreements with the EU.