6 Earthquakes jolt Trinidad and Windwards in 2 weeks

Six earthquakes jolted Trinidad and Tobago and the islands of Grenada, St Lucia, Dominica and Martinique between January 15 to 29.

The UWI Seismic Unit recorded the magnitude of the quakes, from the lowest, 4.0, to the highest being 5.4.

While these earthquakes would have occurred offshore, what was noticeable was the occurrence of five off Trinidad and Tobago.

The citizens of the twin-island republic must pay particular attention since Trinidad, off the coast of Venezuela, sits above a risky earthquake zone, a study reveals.

The Central Range fault, previously thought to be inactive, runs through the heart of the island, said geologist and study team member Carol Prentice of the U.S. Geological Survey.

The study, the first geologic investigation of the Central Range fault, found that this fault is capable of unleashing massive earthquakes similar to the 7.0-magnitude quake that devastated Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on January 12.

The study also revealed that enough stress has built up in the fault that it could produce a similar earthquake (greater than 7.0 magnitude) in the future, said the researchers.

The Central Range fault is a major part of the boundary between the Caribbean and South American tectonic plates. These plates are rocky slabs that cover the planet and fit together like a giant jigsaw puzzle.

UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:

2022-01-29 09:40 am (Local Time)

2022-01-29 13:40 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE:

5.2

LOCATION:

Latitude: 11.10N

Longitude: 61.05W

Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES:

35 km WSW of Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago

57 km NE of Arima, Trinidad and Tobago

70 km NE of Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

2

2022-01-25 11:42 pm (Local Time)

2022-01-26 03:42 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE:

5.0

LOCATION:

Latitude: 10.30N

Longitude: 60.12W

Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES:

119 km SE of Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago

134 km ESE of Arima, Trinidad and Tobago

149 km E of San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago

3

2022-01-24 10:14 pm (Local Time)

2022-01-25 02:14 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE:

5.4

LOCATION:

Latitude: 10.26N

Longitude: 60.11W

Depth: 79 km

NEARBY CITIES:

123 km SE of Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago

136 km ESE of Arima, Trinidad and Tobago

150 km E of San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago

4

2022-01-19 02:59 (UTC)

2022-01-18 10:59 pm (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE

4.7 Magnitude

DEPTH

68 km

NEARBY CITIES

108.0 km NE of Carúpano, Venezuela

119.0 km SW of St. George’s, Grenada

120.0 km NW of Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

5

2022-01-16 04:32 am (Local Time)

2022-01-16 08:32 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE:

4.0

LOCATION:

Latitude: 14.49N

Longitude: 60.56W

Depth: 16 km

NEARBY CITIES:

59 km ESE of Fort-de-France, Martinique

69 km NE of Castries, Saint Lucia

128 km SE of Roseau, Dominica

6

2022-01-15 02:12 am (Local Time)

2022-01-15 06:12 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE:

4.6

LOCATION:

Latitude: 10.61N

Longitude: 62.33W

Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES:

91 km W of Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

100 km E of Carúpano, Venezuela

104 km NW of San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago