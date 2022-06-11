Skeng is officially banned from public performances in Guyana

The Guyana government has banned Jamaican dance hall artiste Skeng from performing at public events in the South American nation.

According to Stabroek News, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn has announced that Jamaican dancehall artiste Kevon ‘Skeng’ Douglas has been banned from performing publicly in Guyana.

“No artiste like Skeng will ever come again into this country; will not come again into this country under the signature of any person from the Ministry of Home Affairs or from the Guyana Police Force, will not come on a public stage,” the minister told a Guyana Police Force (GPF) Community Relations Department meeting.

Caribbean Weekly reported Benn as saying: “While Skeng and any other artiste who have a record of promoting vulgar and lawless behaviour including the firing of gunshots in public places will not be granted permission to appear on a public stage, they could still make private club appearances and behave as badly as they want.”

The announcement stems from the shooting incident at the Baderation concert where the artiste was performing. The incident occurred as the 21-year-old was performing his popular song Protocol. The shooting caused the event to end in chaos as patrons ran for their lives according to Caribbean Weekly .

Loop Caribbean said the minister not only banned the artiste from public events there. He further declared that he will take steps to have the artiste’s music taken off the local airwaves.

“I was sent this morning a video of the fellow putting out a new line about Georgetown as the ‘Gun Town’. I’m going to move to have it taken off the airwaves and removed from social media. We want to hand over to our children a better country and better life than we have had. That is what we want,” said Benn.

Another hardcore Jamaican dancehall artiste, Skillibeng, is scheduled to perform at an event in Berbice in August. According to reports, event promoters have since said measures are being put in place to mitigate the possibility of a repeat occurrence of what transpired at the Baderation event.

According to CaribNews , Skeng is not the first Jamaican artist to be banned from performing in Guyana. Mavado and Bounty Killer were both banned in the year 2008 after a concert they headlined ended abruptly following gunshots.

In 2011, music from incarcerated deejay Vybz Kartel was prohibited from being played on local airwaves.