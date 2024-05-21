Skinny Fabulous, Problem Child Nominated for Caribbean Music Awards

Vincentian Soca stars Skinny Fabulous and Problemchild have been nominated for the Caribbean Music Awards 2024.

We urge Vincentians to fully support these talented Vincentian artists as they embark on this journey.

The purpose of the award show is to recognize and award individuals in the Caribbean diaspora who have made significant contributions to music, entertainment, humanitarian efforts sports and other fields over the past years.