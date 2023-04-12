Sky Cana to begin Guyana – Canada flights from June

Dominican Republic carrier SkyCana will commence flights from Guyana to Canada starting June 1 following successful talks in Guyana, a Facebook post from President Irfaan Ali noted on Wednesday.

According to the post, President Ali welcomed the news from the Sky Cana Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Frank Diaz Gonzalez that the airline would commence the Guyana to Canada route from June 1, 2023.

President Ali and Gonzalez met at the Office of the President on Wednesday.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh; Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill and Director of Presidential Affairs, Mrs Marcia Nadir-Sharma were also at the meeting.

It was also noted the airline will also fly to Houston.

SkyCana is a carrier based at Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo (SDQ). It has a fleet of ten aircraft, including two Airbus A330s, three Airbus A321s, four Airbus A320s, and one cargo turboprop. In November, Sky Cana added two Airbus A320-200s to its fleet.

The Dominican carrier operates charter flights.

The airline announced flights to and from New York, Puerto Rico, and Miami last December.