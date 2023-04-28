Solife Inc secures interest-free loan under Greenpreneurs Programme

The Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative is proud to announce the first recipients of interest-free loans under its Accelerator Program. Two green entrepreneurs were selected from a competitive pool of applicants to receive funding and support to grow their businesses and continue to contribute to the region’s sustainable development.

The two entrepreneurs awarded interest-free loans are:

Wayne Neale, Greening the Caribbean, Saint Lucia – An environmental management business that provides waste management and recycling services.

Ricardo Boatswain, Solife Inc., St. Vincent & the Grenadines – A 100% solar service company that provides installation, financing and monitoring for all solar PV products.

The Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative is delighted to support these innovative and inspiring entrepreneurs who are showing that it is possible to build profitable businesses while also advancing environmental sustainability.

This initiative’s Accelerator Program targets high-potential green enterprises in their growth stage. It provides access to capital (up to USD 50,000 in interest-free loans), investment opportunities, and continued learning which helps scale these businesses to maximize profitability and impact. The program is part of the broader effort to foster a vibrant ecosystem of green entrepreneurship in the Eastern Caribbean, one that can drive economic growth while advancing environmental sustainability and social inclusiveness.

“We believe that green entrepreneurship can be a powerful force for positive change in the Eastern Caribbean, and we are committed to supporting the growth and successes of these two entrepreneurs and others like them,” said Dr. Kristin Deason, GGGI’s Caribbean Representative.

The Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative is funded by the Qatar Fund for Development and implemented by the Global Green Growth Institute in partnership with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States. This regional program aims to foster and facilitate the development, establishment, and growth of innovative green enterprises in six (6) Protocol OECS Member States namely, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.