Four-time Calypso King drowns whilst vacationing in Dominica

Melvin Constant, stage name Solo, Dominica’s four-time calypso monarch, is victim of the island’s first drowning in 2023.

The 75-year-old Bath Estate native, who lived in the United States of America (USA), died while on vacation in Dominica.

According to Dominica News Online, Constant and his family were swimming in Tibay, Portsmouth in the north of the island when he became distressed and drowned.

Attempts to resuscitate him were futile. He was then taken to the Reginald Fitzgerald Armour Hospital in Portsmouth, where he was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

“Mass in the Cemetery,” his memorable revellers anthem, was his most famous work. [DNO]