Son of prominent St Vincent pastor charged with indecent assault

The son of a leading St Vincent pastor is now facing the charge of an indecent assault and will face the Family Court today (Thursday May 11).

According to reports the charge is in connection with an allege sex act on a 13 year old girl.

It is widely reported that the child is alleged to have performed oral sex on the man during a church youth activity.

According to St Vincent laws, an individual convicted of such an act can face a maximum of five-year imprisonment.