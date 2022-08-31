Son of Vincentian mom wins NBA 2K league championship

Michael “Cooks” Campbell son of Vincentian Samantha Campbell won the NBA 2K league championship last Saturday with his team Bucks gaming which is the NBA 2K affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks. The championship purse is half a million dollars to the winning team.

Bucks Gaming, the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks defeated Wizards District Gaming 3-1 in a best-of-five series in front of a live audience in Indianapolis.

Players representing Bucks Gaming included Dimez, Seese, Dawsix, Cooks and Johhny. Dimez was named Finals MVP.

“We’re so excited to bring this championship home to Milwaukee and our fans,” Dimez said. “Each player on our team played a critical role in this victory and we’re elated to make history for Bucks Gaming. We’re grateful to the Bucks organization and the staff which helped make this possible.”

Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin credited the entire team, not just the gamers, in helping securing the team’s first championship.

“A tremendous team was assembled by our general manager Patrick Glogovsky and coached to perfection by Head Coach Lance Sessions, Feigin said. “The players demonstrated that they are true champions and we are so proud of their success.”

A celebration for Bucks Gaming will be held this week on the plaza at Deer District. More details on that will be available soon.