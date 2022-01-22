Doctors fear COVID variants could evolve in untreated HIV people

As the Omicron variant continues to sweep the world, registering a record number of infections in Japan, Russia and Romania amongst others, the country where the strain was first documented is now preparing to bid it goodbye.

Omicron was first picked up by technicians in a laboratory in South Africa. A few weeks later, a handful of doctors at the main hospital in the country’s capital, Pretoria, provided the first analysis of its behaviour after admitting dozens of new COVID patients.

It was at that point that Steve Biko Academic Hospital’s Dr Fareed Abdullah told the world that Omicron was not like the variants which fuelled previous waves.

The strain was highly infectious but it was significantly less likely to put people in hospital – or cost them their lives. Major studies in the UK and US on the severity of the disease have confirmed these initial observations made in South Africa.

“Are we closer to the end of this wave than the beginning?” I asked.

“The data is showing that we’re right at the end of the wave, our case rates are almost where they were pre-wave level, we really have a view now of the whole wave and can describe it properly,” said Dr Abdullah, as he stripped off his protective garments outside the hospital’s ICU ward.

