South Africa floods kill more than 300 people

More than 300 people have died in the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal as a result of devastating floods.

Several areas have been declared disaster areas after receiving months’ worth of rainfall in one day.

Officials have described it as “one of the worst storms seen in our country’s history”.

More flooding is expected after mudslides trapped people under buildings.

Poor visibility is hindering the rescue effort as a helicopter continues to bring people to safety.

A BBC reporter witnessed one such search operation on Tuesday for a 10-year-old girl who was part of a family of four swept away by floodwaters on a bridge.

Volunteers waded into the muddy river, taking turns to cut away at the branches with machetes and remove debris and rubbish that had washed downstream.