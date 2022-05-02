Trending
South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa abandons a May Day rally after boos

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, was forced to leave a May Day rally when workers stormed the stage.

They held up signs demanding a wage increase during a ceremony near the north-western city of Rustenburg, chanting “Cyril must go.”

Workers at a local mine have been on strike for weeks.

Ramaphosa tried to address the miners’ concerns but was booed.

The workers are asking for a salary increase of 1,000 rands ($63; £50) – a demand that President Ramaphosa addressed directly.

The IOL news site quotes him as telling the miners, “We have received your message and we will deal with it.”.

According to IOL, he also pledged to speak to the relevant authorities to meet their demands.

A video of the disruption shows the president making repeated attempts to calm the workers down, only to be met with jeers and boos.

