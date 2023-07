On July 30, 2023, South Leeward will host its first Night Expo.

According to a poster provided by the API (Agency For Public Information), the Expo will take place at Hope Playing Field in the Vermont hamlet.

While all participants are welcome to register for free, the registration deadline is July 25th.

Special performances will be held, as well as a display of entrepreneurship and tradition.

The Expo will begin at 5 p.m. and will end at 10.30 p.m.