Southwest Airlines tripling its flights to Cuba

You may have read about all the airlines cutting flights this summer in the past few weeks.

Southwest Airlines, however, announced it will be adding additional routes to its schedule beginning in early June. A Caribbean country that will benefit is Cuba.

In addition to offering travel between the U.S. and Cuba, Southwest is planning to triple its service to Cuba.

From May 4, they will offer round-trip service on the carrier’s Fort Lauderdale-Havana route three times per day.

On Saturdays, they will also offer an additional flight between Tampa and Havana beginning May 7.

You can find Southwest Airlines’ complete schedule through Nov. 5, 2022, at southwest.com.