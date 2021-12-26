Spain’s La Palma volcano eruption declared over

But more than 1,300 homes have been destroyed, as well as churches, schools and swathes of banana plantations.

Molten rock leaked into the ocean which increased the size of the island, boiled sea water and released the toxic gas sulphur dioxide.

The gas forced many on the island to stay locked down in their homes.

The eruption also disrupted the late stages of the summer tourist season as many flights were cancelled and resorts were closed.

It was the first eruption on La Palma since 1971 and the longest-ever recorded on the island.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez described the news as “the best Christmas present”.

He tweeted: “We will continue working together, all the institutions, to relaunch the wonderful island of La Palma and repair the damage caused.”