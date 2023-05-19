Spice Island DigiContent is digitizing Grenada’s history, heritage, and culture

Grenada – Digitalization of history, heritage and culture

A local Grenadian company, Spice Island DigiContent, is beginning the bold step to move Grenada’s history, heritage and cultural information online. For many years, information on Grenada’s history, heritage and culture has been contained in books, research articles, in oral stories and mental memories of Grenadians. Pre-pandemic, it was almost impossible to find information on Grenada’s history, heritage and culture through a “Google search”. Search engines such as Google and Bing were ranking sites with the relevant information, however, most of the sites were not local sites. Instead, travel blogs of visitors’ trips to Grenada with content relating to Grenada’s history, heritage and culture were featured.

Business owner, Christell Simeon, who is a lover of Grenada’s history and heritage found that the lack of information online was disappointing. “I thought it was a missed opportunity to share the unique culture and heritage of Grenada that can connect Grenadians on island and in the Diaspora with their Grenadian identity.” Digitalization would move the information into digital formats such as blog on website, mobile app, YouTube channel, podcasts, and in innovative formats such as online courses, virtual classes, virtual reality technology and augmented reality.

The Grenadian identity is unique, and interlinked to the history, heritage and culture of the tri-island state. Unique elements that are uniquely endemic to the island has its origin in the infusion of West African and European traditions. Examples include Quadrille dance and music, Shakespeare mas, Maypole dancing and Jab Jab. Historical events have contributed to the image of the island as a historical state. The Grenada revolution and Fedon’s rebellion are examples of historical events. All this information needs to be digitalized.

Further, through digitalization, education and awareness of Grenada to other Caribbean nations and to the lands of our ancestors in West Africa can be achieved. Grenada and neighbouring St. Vincent and the Grenadians share some similar cultural practices and traditions such as maroon festival, big drum dancing, and Carnival to name a few. Also, digitalization can foster linkages and connections between cultural practitioners in the same space that can aid in cross promotion and cross educational opportunities. Most importantly, digitalization raises awareness of the tangible and intangible cultural and heritage assets, supporting the longevity of traditions unique to the geographical location.

In 2021, Spice Island DigiContent began with their now popular Island Learning Grenada blog ( www.islandlearning.gd/blog ) which provides detailed and extensive information on Grenada’s history, heritage and culture. According to business owner, “as part of gathering information, I reach out to scholars in the Grenadian diaspora who have written information on Grenada’s history, heritage and culture as part of their academic research, to include in the blog”.

To date, the blog has reads by over 11,000 unique visitors. The goal is to reach reads by 1 million unique visitors. The blog is only one example of digitalization of Grenada’s history, heritage and culture by the company. Other initiatives include offering virtual interactive classes, online courses through online learning platform, podcasts, virtual tours on Grenada’s history, heritage and culture through virtual reality. This would allow for the sharing of Grenada’s history, heritage and culture with locals, visitors, diasporic communities and global communities.

In fact, as technology advances, there will be more and more innovative ways discovered to digitalize Grenada’s history, heritage and culture. Spice Island DigiContent is committed to advance digitalization through the most innovative technology available that can be leveraged including Artificial Intelligence and Augmented reality.

Other islands can also consider digitalization of their culture, history and heritage, either through partnerships or collaborations.