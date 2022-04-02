Split in CARICOM over the post of Commonwealth Secretary General

Antigua and Barbuda has described as a “monumental error”| the decision by Jamaica to announce the nomination of its Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith, for the post of Commonwealth Secretary General.

Browne told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) that “Jamaica was party to a recent CARICOM consensus endorsing the re-election of Baroness (Patricia) Scotland” for the position, adding “I think Jamaica’s proposed candidature for Commonwealth Secretary General, is a monumental error, which could only serve to divide the Caribbean”.

Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has not yet commented on the Jamaica position which was announced late on Friday night. Scotland is a Dominican-born national, whom Skerrit had again backed for re-election.

At the end of their Inter-sessional summit held in Belize last month, CARICOM leaders issued their communique in which they “expressed their overwhelming support for the re-election of Baroness Patricia Scotland as Secretary-General of The Commonwealth”.

Scotland was elected to the post at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Malta in 2015 and her re-election is scheduled to take place during the June 20-25 Commonwealth summit in Kigali, Rwanda.

Scotland is the second Secretary-General from the Caribbean and the first woman to hold the post.

In its statement announcing that Johnson-Smith would be seeking to replace Scotland, the Office of the Prime Minster in Jamaica described here as “eminently qualified for the post” and that she has “held several crucial leadership posts both regionally and internationally.”

“Her qualifications for the post of Secretary-General, including her high moral character, diplomatic and political acumen, proven competence, and commitment to the work of the Commonwealth make her an excellent candidate,” the statement continued.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness in supporting his senior minister for the position, said “she will bring a wealth of experience to the position, and is committed to international public service, with special regard for sustainable development, gender and the interests of small states, which will contribute The attorney has served as President of the OACPS Council of Ministers, Chair of CARIFORUM and the CARICOM Council on Trade and Economic Development and has represented Jamaica at numerous bilateral, regional, hemispheric and international encounters. She was also the first Jamaican Foreign Minister to be invited to G7 and G20 ministerial meetings.

Jamaica is currently the African, Caribbean and Pacific Coordinator within the World Trade Organization, a role headed by Johnson Smith the statement noted.

But Browne, the first CARICOM leader to respond to the nomination, said that “as an integration movement, the reliability of our decisions should be preserved to keep our region united and strong.