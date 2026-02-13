Spring Village man charged for touching woman’s vagina

Labourer Charged with Indecent Assault

On February 10, 2026, police arrested and charged Alpheus Hunter, a 34-year-old Labourer of Spring Village, with the offence of indecent assault.

According to investigations, the accused indecently assaulted a 53-year-old Domestic of Peruvian Vale by touching her on her vagina with his fingers.

The offence was committed at Peruvian Vale on February 2, 2026.

Hunter appeared before the Family Court on Wednesday February 11, 2026, where he pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was remanded into custody until February 12, 2026, for sentencing.