Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country on military jet

Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the country amid mass protests over its economic crisis, and landed in the Maldives.
The 73-year-old arrived in the capital city, Male, at around 03:00 local time (22:00 GMT), the BBC understands.
Mr Rajapaksa left aboard a military jet, ending a familial dynasty that has ruled the country for decades.
He had been in hiding after crowds stormed his residence on Saturday.
His brother, former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, has also left the country, sources have told the BBC.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s youngest brother was prevented from leaving the country 24 hours earlier but is now said to be heading to the US.
The president earlier pledged to resign on Wednesday amid mass protests.
Sri Lankans blame President Rajapaksa’s administration for their worst economic crisis in decades.
For months they have been struggling with daily power cuts and shortages of basics like fuel, food and medicines.
The authoritarian leader, who enjoys immunity from prosecution while he is president, is believed to have wanted to flee abroad before stepping down to avoid the possibility of arrest by the new administration.
Sri Lanka: The basics
- Sri Lanka is an island nation off southern India: It won independence from British rule in 1948. Three ethnic groups – Sinhalese, Tamil and Muslim – make up 99% of the country’s 22 million population.
- One family of brothers has dominated for years: Mahinda Rajapaksa became a hero among the majority Sinhalese in 2009 when his government defeated Tamil separatist rebels after years of bitter and bloody civil war. His brother Gotabaya, who was defence secretary at the time, is the current president but says he is standing down.
- Presidential powers: The president is the head of state, government and the military in Sri Lanka but does share a lot of executive responsibilities with the prime minister, who heads up the ruling party in parliament.
- Now an economic crisis has led to fury on the streets: Soaring inflation has meant some foods, medication and fuel are in short supply, there are rolling blackouts and ordinary people have taken to the streets in anger with many blaming the Rajapaksa family and their government for the situation.