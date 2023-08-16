St Kitts govt sends food & medical supplies to students in Cuba

The government of St. Kitts and Nevis is sending a 20-foot container stocked with personal things for its students in Cuba.

Dr Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, gave the packed container to David Rivero Pérez, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to St Kitts and Nevis, yesterday.

The container was stuffed with the assistance of the government, the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC), the CARE Foundation, the commercial sector, and the children’ parents.

“We are aware that there have been some difficulties for our students in Cuba; therefore, we have decided to step up as a government to ensure that our students are as comfortable as possible,” Drew added. “The Cuban government is doing everything possible to ensure that our students are comfortable and have a good stay in Cuba, and we are doing our part as well… and have committed to ensuring that we fulfill this.”

Drew, a Cuban-trained surgeon, said he understands the “needs that are there in Cuba” from personal experience and believes the government should help the students.

“They are our future professionals, and they will return to serve their country, and I believe that their country should ensure that they are well, in a country that is doing everything possible to care for them,” Dr Drew added.

Drew commended the Cuban government, parents, and other partners who helped ensure the youngsters’ needs were satisfied.

The Cuban Ambassador praised St Kitts and Nevis’ efforts to respond to the students’ appeal.

“It is important to me to know and see the government’s concern for supporting the parents of students who are in Cuba with some challenges that affect not only the Cuban people but also the students who are there studying,” Pérez added. “It is also good to know that we have a donation of medical supplies from the Ministry of Health for the Ministry of Health of Cuba, and we thank the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis for their solidarity with us.” We want to show our resolve to continue working together in order to enhance our bonds.”

Water, personal hygiene products, dry food, medical supplies, and batteries are included in the care packages.

Source : SKN Govt