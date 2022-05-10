Tuesday, May 10
Updated:

St Kitts: Harris fires 6 ministers, dissolves parliament

Lee Yan LaSur
SKN public servants receive 10 per cent pay increase
As of May 10, St Kitts Nevis Prime Minister Timothy Harris dismissed six ministers of his government and dissolved parliament.
Recently, six ministers signed a letter and filed a Motion of No Confidence in Timothy Harris. Elections are now to be held no later than August 8th.
Following a motion of no confidence from the 6 members of his government, Harris decided not to face a MONC and will instead go back to the polls less than 2 years after starting his second term.
The Unity Government led by Harris and its constant bickering and infighting have frustrated many voters on the island.
Share.

Lee Yan has worked in the media for 10 years, he covers various news events including sports.

Related Posts