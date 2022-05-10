St Kitts: Harris fires 6 ministers, dissolves parliament

As of May 10, St Kitts Nevis Prime Minister Timothy Harris dismissed six ministers of his government and dissolved parliament.

Recently, six ministers signed a letter and filed a Motion of No Confidence in Timothy Harris. Elections are now to be held no later than August 8th.

Following a motion of no confidence from the 6 members of his government, Harris decided not to face a MONC and will instead go back to the polls less than 2 years after starting his second term.

The Unity Government led by Harris and its constant bickering and infighting have frustrated many voters on the island.