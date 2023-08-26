St Kitts PM Terrance Drew visits medicinal cannabis farm in St Vincent

Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, recently undertook a momentous visit to the CANNA SVG Medicinal Cannabis Farm situated in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This visit marks a noteworthy step towards the progression of the cannabis business in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

This visit signifies an important milestone in the efforts of Saint Kitts and Nevis to develop its own thriving cannabis industry. The country aims to gain valuable knowledge and inspiration from CANNA SVG’s advanced technologies and significant experience in cultivating high-quality medical-grade cannabis.

CANNA SVG Medicinal Cannabis Farm has established itself as an expert producer of medical-grade cannabis, employing advanced technologies and a comprehensive knowledge of the sector to consistently produce high-quality medical cannabis products.

With the increasing global demand for medicinal cannabis, the nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis acknowledges the substantial opportunities presented by this industry and endeavors to establish itself as a significant participant in the market.

The visit of the Prime Minister to CANNA SVG Medicinal Cannabis Farm has yielded significant insights that are expected to have a profound impact on the future development of Saint Kitts and Nevis’ cannabis business. In attendance was Ms. Naeemah Hazelle, the Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Prime Minister and his Permanent Secretary were afforded the opportunity to directly observe the innovative technologies utilized by CANNA SVG. These technologies have been helpful in guaranteeing consistent quality, appropriate growth conditions, and efficient production procedures. By implementing comparable technological advancements, Saint Kitts and Nevis can enhance its capacity for medical cannabis production, thereby guaranteeing the provision of superior products to patients and establishing a reputable presence in the international market.

The interaction with the experts at CANNA SVG provided the Prime Minister and his entourage with an opportunity to engage in a scholarly discourse and exchange of knowledge. Gaining insights from experienced individuals who have effectively overcome the obstacles within the cannabis industry will expedite the involvement of Saint Kitts and Nevis in this particular sector. The utilization of collaborative endeavors and the exchange of collective experiences can serve as a catalyst for well-informed decision-making and the implementation of efficacious tactics.

The exploration of the CANNA SVG Medicinal Cannabis Farm has provided valuable insights and guidance for Saint Kitts and Nevis as it endeavors to establish its own medicinal cannabis industry. The Prime Minister’s direct exposure to cutting-edge technologies, along with the sharing of knowledge and skills, situates Saint Kitts and Nevis at the cusp of a profound and impactful journey.

Source : SKNIS