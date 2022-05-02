The government of St Kitts and Nevis will provide more support to residents in order to mitigate the challenge posed by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Timothy Harris announced today that public service salaries and senior citizen pension grants will increase by 10 percent.

“This is yet another example of how we invest in our people, as it puts more money into the pockets of many of our citizens and residents,” the prime minister said. Furthermore, it has a great potential to boost economic activity, which, in turn, will stimulate job creation throughout our beautiful country.”

This increase will benefit approximately 4,000 salaried civil servants, 1,064 auxiliary government employees, 1,365 pensioners, and 2,800 step workers.

To cushion the blow for motorists and public transportation users, the fuel subsidy will be extended to September 2022 at the same time as the pay increase.

Income and disability support will be available until June 2022 for those who do not have a job or are earning a reduced salary or are caring for disabled children and relatives.

A maximum of 500 pounds of food can be imported by Islanders between May 1 and September 30 without paying duty.

Large importers’ freight costs will be capped for eight months at the average amount paid for a shipment in 2019.

“I want to make it very clear that I expect all suppliers to pass on the benefit of this concession to consumers facing rising prices,” Harris said, noting the department of consumer affairs would monitor prices.