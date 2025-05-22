St Kitts to Host Global Sustainable Islands Summit

Stage Set for Global Sustainable Islands Summit in St Kitts and Nevis

The 2025 Global Sustainable Islands Summit (GSIS) co-hosted by the Government of St Kitts and Nevis in collaboration with Island Innovation is set to kick off this week with focused forums on youth empowerment and geothermal energy set the tone for the rest of the summit. An annual event that takes place in a different region every year, the GSIS highlights the solutions being implemented by the host island, and provides an opportunity for island stakeholders from around the world to convene and identify pathways for long-term sustainable economic development. Following iterations in Madeira (Portugal) and Prince Edward Island (Canada), the stage is set for this year’s event in St Kitts and Nevis.

As the host of the most ambitious GSIS to date, the twin island federation is expected to welcome over 300 international island attendees who will add to ongoing conversations on the challenges, solutions, and synergies that island communities can leverage to build a prosperous future. The Island Youth Forum (May 25-26) is taking place at the same venue as the main GSIS conference (May 27-29) at the Marriott in Frigate Bay, while the Geothermal Forum (May 26) and 1st Forum on Access to Climate Finance for Sub-National Island Jurisdictions (May 30) will both take place on Nevis at Malcolm Guishard Park.

Ahead of the Forums and subsequent Summit, Island Innovation CEO James Ellsmoor noted: “The response and interest we have received for this year’s summit has been incredible, with our international attendees, sponsors, and partners excited to learn more about St Kitts and Nevis’ Sustainable Island State Agenda, and the solutions the Federation is developing. The host nation is a testament to Caribbean excellence, and the agenda set for the next six days will showcase the depth of knowledge held within global island communities.”

Global interest in the 2025 GSIS and island solutions is best illustrated by the support provided by several event sponsors including but not limited to: the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Sustainable Travel International, Irish Government funding programme Our Shared Ocean, Dutch agritech company Indoor Vertical Farm, geothermal energy giant Ormat Technologies, and international energy technology leader ABB Group, as well as support from a range of UN entities like Youth4Capacity and Global Compact.

Local and regional stakeholders have also answered the call. The Caribbean Development Bank, CARICOM Development Fund, Caribbean Energy Chamber, regional airline Sunrise Airways, and the St Christopher and Nevis Conservation Foundation. In addition to these sponsors, a multitude of partners are supporting the GSIS, including the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), the Government of Curaçao, and the Cabinet of the Special Envoy for Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba.

The GSIS speaker card further reflects this high-level interest in how island communities can forge a path towards sustainable economic development. Headlining the event are:

●H.E. Lady Alida Francis, Governor of Sint Eustatius;

●Hon. Albert Bryan Jr., Governor of the US Virgin Islands;

●Hon. Chris Lee, State Senator, Hawai’i;

●Hon. Cozier Frederick, Minister for Environment, Rural Modernisation, Kalinago Upliftment and Constituency Empowerment, Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica;

●Hon. Bremity Lakjohn, Minister of Environment, Government of the Marshall Islands;

●Selwin Hart, Special Adviser and Assistant Secretary-General for Climate Action, United Nations;

●Rebecca Fabrizi, UK Envoy, UK’s Small Island Developing States (SIDS);

●UnaMay Gordon, Senior Climate Change Expert & Resilience Advisor & Senior Associate, International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED);

●Vanessa Toré, Director of Foreign Economic Cooperation, Ministry of Economic Development, Government of Curaçao;

●Dr. Mohammad Rafik Nagdee, Executive Director, The Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE);

●Dr. Stefano Moncada, Professor and Director, Islands and Small States Institute, University of Malta;

●Dr. Pepukaye Bardouille, Director, Bridgetown Initiative & Special Advisor on Climate Resilience, Prime Minister’s Office, Government of Barbados;

●Lavern Mcfarlane, Senior Economist, CARICOM Development Fund; and

Narendra Ramgulam, Sustainable Tourism Consultant, Caribbean Tourism Organization