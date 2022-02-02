St Lucia government extends concessions on imported barrels

Press Release: – An extension has been granted on the concessions of barrels imported from 1st February 2022 to 31st March 2022.

The concessions are granted in accordance with the following terms and conditions:

1. 100% Waiver of Import Duty on personal items, food, clothing, toys, and other household consumables. Electronic items are explicitly excluded.

2. The number of barrels that would qualify for the concessions would be limited to two (2)

per household.

3. There would be an upper limit of EC$2,500 per barrel on the value of items qualifying for

the concessions.

4. The items identified in one (1) must be for personal use only and not for commercial use.

5. The usual penalties, fines, etc. would be applied if the goods are used for commercial

purposes.

6. Barrels imported during the period under consideration will be exempted from the Value

Added Tax (VAT) pending the passage of the appropriate negative resolution by

Parliament.