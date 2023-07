The Government of Saint Lucia, led by Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, has taken decisive action to eliminate cost-prohibitive fees associated with the importation of medical equipment.

Local doctors and medical professionals will be exempt from paying Value Added Tax on medical equipment effective August 2, 2023, to August 1, 2025.

Saint Lucians who need medical examinations can expect to pay less and avoid costly overseas travel for these vital healthcare services.

Source : St Lucia Govt