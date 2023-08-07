St Lucia & Global Port Holdings signs deal to redevelop Port Castries, Soufriere waterfront

The Government of Saint Lucia and Global Port Holdings have finalized a landmark agreement to redevelop Port Castries and the Soufriere waterfront.

In addition to undertaking needed upgrades to Port Castries, Saint Lucia will be poised to receive larger cruise passenger volumes and increased port calls. Saint Lucia’s tourism sector stakeholders, including vendors, taxi drivers, land and sea tour operators, will benefit directly from the increased commercial activity.

The development project will inject millions of dollars into the economy, create new jobs during construction and launch the careers of hundreds of Saint Lucians aspiring to work in the cruise ship industry.