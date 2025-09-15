St Lucia govt announces consecutive December bonus for civil servants

Prime Minister Announces Second Consecutive December Bonus for Civil Servants

Castries, Saint Lucia — Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre has confirmed that civil servants will once again receive a special bonus with their December 2025 salaries.

The Prime Minister made the announcement during the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Castries East Constituency, where he underscored his Government’s commitment to workers and families.

For the first time in Saint Lucia’s history, civil servants will receive consecutive December bonuses under this Administration, an unprecedented development in the treatment of the public service.

In December 2024, the Government of Saint Lucia granted each civil servant a $500 bonus. Extending the initiative into 2025 demonstrates the Administration’s continued recognition of the invaluable contributions of public officers in maintaining essential services and advancing national development.

This measure also reflects the Government’s determination to place workers and families at the centre of its national priorities.