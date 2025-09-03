St Lucia govt doubles subvention to Crisis Centre

Recognizing the increasing demands and evolving needs of local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and non-profits, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, with the support of the Cabinet of Ministers, has decided to increase the government subvention to the St Lucia Crisis Centre from $72,000 annually to $240,000 annually. St Lucia Crisis Centre will be better able to meet its operating costs and provide enhanced care services to more people in need.

Crucially, NGOs and non-profit entities fill the gaps that governments can’t always cover. Difficulty meeting operating expenses, further compounded by diminishing inflows of donations, has made it harder for NGOs such as the St Lucia Crisis Centre to keep their doors open and provide critical social services to those who need them most.

The many Saint Lucians who depend on the St Lucia Crisis Centre for support are from our communities. They live in our homes, and dwell among us. They too, deserve access to the care they need to get their lives back on track. The management, support staff, and volunteers caring for clients of the St Lucia Crisis Centre should also have access to the necessary resources essential to ensuring the people who need their support get the best care possible.

Under the Pierre-led Administration, government subventions to several NGOs and non-profits have substantially increased since Budget 2022/23. The Prime Minister and his Cabinet are firmly attuned to the realities of ordinary Saint Lucians and the NGOs, non-profits, and philanthropists who selflessly commit their time and resources to helping the at-risk and vulnerable groups among us find their way. They can count on the Pierre-led Administration for reciprocal support.