St Lucia monitoring rising number of Dengue & Chikungunya cases

Health officials in the region say they are keeping an eye on Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) advisories on a rise in dengue and Chikungunya cases in the Americas, including the Caribbean.

According to them, the number of dengue cases increased last year compared to 2021, and “the same increasing trends were observed with Chikungunya.”

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs stated in a statement that, while the bulk of these cases have been documented in South American countries, the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is the vector responsible for illness transmission, is found in St Lucia.

“Dengue cases continue to be reported in St Lucia throughout the year, with peaks occurring between June and November.” “Since the introduction of the Chikungunya virus in 2014, random cases have been recorded,” it added, stressing that no cases of Zika virus sickness have been recorded during the 2016 outbreak.

“Although there has not been a recorded increase in cases of dengue and Chikungunya, the Ministry of Health wishes to reassure the public that prevention and control measures have been augmented,” it said, adding that dengue and Chikungunya are both viral illnesses spread by the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito and, to a lesser extent, Aedes Albopictus mosquito.

“Both are endemic to St Lucia, which means that there is ongoing local transmission that frequently peaks during and after rainy seasons.” The current meteorological conditions are conducive to mosquito reproduction, thus instances are anticipated to rise even outside of the rainy season.”

According to the government, the mosquito dwells in metropolitan areas and breeds primarily in man-made containers. It is mostly a day feeder, with peak biting intervals in the early morning and before dusk.

According to the government, indications and symptoms of chikungunya include fever, headache, muscle and joint discomfort, with the latter being more common.

There is no specific treatment for dengue and Chikungunya, and management is supportive based on clinical presentation,’ according to the ministry, adding that testing for both diseases is available here and that members of the public who are experiencing signs and symptoms should seek care at their nearest Wellness Centre.

Source : CMC