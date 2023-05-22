St Lucia mourns with the people of Guyana following school fire

The Government of Saint Lucia through the Minister of External Affairs, International Trade, Civil Aviation and Diaspora Affairs has issued a statement to the people and Government of Guyana on the fire at Mahdia Secondary School Dormitory that claimed the lives of twenty [20] children.

The Diplomatic note issued by External Affairs Minister Hon. Alva Baptiste reads as follows:

On behalf of the Government and People of Saint Lucia, I express heartfelt condolences to the Government and People of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, on the tragic loss of life and injuries caused by the horrific fire at the Mahdia Secondary School Dormitory in Central Guyana. The Government of Saint Lucia joins the regional and international community in standing in solidarity with the Government and People of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana during this time of great national distress and mourning. Our thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives and we pray that they continue to find strength and comfort in each other. On behalf of the Government and People of Saint Lucia, I would like to once again express my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families and victims of this tragic event.

The Ministry of External Affairs, International Trade, Civil Aviation and Diaspora Affairs of Saint Lucia avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Guyana, the assurances of its highest consideration.