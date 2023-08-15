St Lucia: National bodybuilding championship returns after 4-year hiatus

The Saint Lucia Amateur Bodybuilding and Fitness Association is excited to present the 2023 National Bodybuilding Championship!

After a hiatus from 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the once annual championship is back in full swing, as the association celebrates their 45th Anniversary!!

The event is slated for Saturday 26th August 2023 at the National Cultural Centre at 8:00 pm.

Fans are in for an awesome treat as the association welcomes Guest Posers Eddie Wilson of Suriname and Kimberly Percival of Antigua.

Saint Lucian athletes are gearing up for the event through relentless training and preparation, ready to compete in the categories of Bodybuilding, Men’s Physique and Classic Physique.

Early Bird Tickets are $25.00 and are sold at Steve’s Barber Shop and all local gyms. $30.00 at the door on the night!

The association is dedicated to keeping the sport alive, and thank the following sponsors for their support for this year’s championship:

Glace Supermarket

The Saint Lucia Olympic Committee

Massy Stores Home

Computer

Ministry of Youth Development & Sports

Saint Lucia National Lottery

Saint Lucia Electricity Services Ltd

C & M Touring Services