St Lucia PM leads CARICOM call at UN Climate Ambition Summit

Prime Minister, Hon. Philip J. Pierre, on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) outlined the region’s needs and pathways for success in the face of a deepening climate crisis at the UN Climate Ambition Summit.

At the summit held in the margins of the UN General Assembly High Level Week, Prime Minister Pierre emphasized that despite the efforts of CARICOM Member States in advancing adaptation and resilience initiatives, greater ambition by major emitters, new and increased access to climate finance as well as delivery of pledges and commitments made, will be key if small island developing states are to thrive amidst the climate crisis.

Prime Minister Pierre highlighted that the operationalisation and capitalisation of the loss and damage fund, systematic approaches for debt relief and targeted support to accelerate implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in Member States are also urgently required.

CARICOM welcomed the UN Secretary General’s Acceleration Agenda as a clear pathway for success towards ensuring the protection of lives and livelihoods. Prime Minister Pierre is currently Lead Head for Sustainable Development and Climate Change for the CARICOM.

Source : OPM St Lucia