Saint Lucia police come under gunfire in the island’s capital

Police say they came under gunfire at 7:40 pm Tuesday night while conducting checks in Castries, but no officers were hurt.

Law enforcement sources report that the incident occurred after the police directed a vehicle to stop.

The car, instead of stopping, veered into the officers as an occupant fired rounds at them.

Reports indicate that the vehicle drove away with the police in pursuit, but the driver managed to escape after the car ended up in a ditch.

The officers, however, revealed they found a firearm when they searched the vehicle and are looking for the driver.