Saint Lucia police initiates island wide warrant execution drive

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force has initiated an Island wide warrant execution drive.

In a release, the police said everyone with outstanding court fines including traffic violation fines is encouraged to pay such fines at the District Court office where the fine was imposed, no later than March 4, 2022.

The release stated that failure to do so will result in persons being arrested and detained until warrants are paid in full.

Police said that the District Court Offices are located on St. Louis Street in Castries and on Commercial Street in Vieux Fort.

The police prefer the cooperation of the general public to whom this notice applies, the release stated.