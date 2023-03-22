St Lucia: Republic Bank partners with Forestry Division to plant over 120 trees

Republic Bank (EC) Limited-St. Lucia partnered with the Ministry of Agriculture Fisheries, Food Security and Rural Development, Forest and Land Resources Division to engage in a tree planting initiative, on March 11, 2023.

The tree planting exercise took place at the beautiful Marquis Estate located in Babonneau where approximately 120 trees were planted by Republic Bank staff. According to Gezella Claxton – Senior Country Lead for Republic Bank St. Lucia Branches, “It was so heartwarming to see the large number of staff coming out to play their part and give back to the Helen of the West Indies.”

This initiative forms part of the Bank’s Power to Make a Difference (PMAD) program through building sustainable communities. It further demonstrates the Bank’s dedication to environmental conservation and showcases its strong commitment to its Environment Social Governance (ESG) framework and alignment with the United Nations Principles for Responsible Banking, Sustainable Development Goals and the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

Mr. Chris V. Sealys, Guide and Northern Range Officer, spearheaded the activities taking the opportunity to educate all those in attendance by providing them with key information concerning environmental preservation. “We hope that by engaging corporate entities such as Republic Bank, we can not only help offset our carbon footprint but also educate and inspire others to follow suit,” said Mr. Sealys.

The Bank also donated equipment to the Forest and Lands Resources Division to ensure that they have the resources at their disposal.