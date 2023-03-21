St Lucia: Search launch for missing mother & 20-day-old baby

A woman who suffers from mental issues and her 20-day-old baby is now missing from the community of Babonneau, St Lucia.

According to the St Lucia Times, Natrani Narain, also known as Monica, was last seen with her baby on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Narain’s Stepmother told St Lucia Times that the missing woman has mental issues.

The Stepmother said it was not the first time Narain was missing, although this time she was with her newborn, the publication said.

Meanwhile an appeal is being made by Alvina Reynolds, former Minister of Health, who said it was a very worrying situation.

Reynolds, a former MP for Babonneau, where the missing woman is from, said that Narain and her baby need much care and attention.

“And I am appealing to anyone who may have her for whatever reason against her will, I am appealing to them to please, please, release the young lady and her baby as quickly as possible,” the former Minister told reporters.

In addition, she explained that if Narain were in an unsafe place, it would have a big psychological impact on her now and in the future.

“If somebody is holding her against her will, I am pleading with them to please bring her to the Babonneau police station. If that is a scary situation bring her to the Babonneau health centre or to the La Guerre health centre which is closest to the Plateau area,” Reynolds stated.

A search was being organized in Gros Islet where the woman was spotted on Tuesday, the St Lucia Times reports.

Source : St Lucia Times