St Lucia strengthens tactical capabilities of Police Force with motor cycles

Under Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre’s stewardship of the National Security Ministerial portfolio, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force continues to receive the equipment, resources and tools needed for modern-day policing and law enforcement efforts.

The Prime Minister has increased the motor vehicle feet of the police force after delivering five [5] new motorcycles to the High Command.

Since 2021, Prime Minister Pierre has committed more than XCD 45 million to strengthen the country’s chief security agency for a safer and more secure Saint Lucia.