Team Saint Lucia is the winner of the 2024 Windward Islands Women Super 50 Cup Championships. They beat Grenada in the finals.

Summarized scores were as follows:

Saint Lucia Women 129 all out – 32.3 overs

Grenada Women 108 all out – 29.3 overs

Result: SLU Women won by 21 runs.

Source : VoiceSLU